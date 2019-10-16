Her granddaughter recalled how she loved to sell her chicken eggs to a local store and gave them to the town priest.

Congratulations to Miss Seida Broussard, who turned 100 at Gonzales Healthcare on October 7. She was surrounded by family and friends who sang to her and shared a cake.

Miss Broussard was born in 1919. She lived most of her life in Crowley, La. as a house wife on a farm, where she loved to sew.

Her granddaughter recalled how she loved to sell her chicken eggs to a local store and gave them to the town priest.

Miss Broussard has been in Ascension Parish since '98. She has one son, Eric, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.