Lake Charles native Austin Soileau has been tirelessly preparing for his upcoming fight for the Gulf Coast Mixed Martial Arts Bantamweight Championship. Soileau was originally scheduled to fight Brandon Clark on Nov. 4 at the Biloxi Convention Center for the title, but Clark has recently pulled out of the fight.

Soileau now has a new opponent in Nick Burge. Soileau and Burge will lock horns inside the Gulf Coast MMA cage for the Bantamweight Championship. Although the change in opponent was sudden. Soileau is still confident heading into the big fight.

Soileau shared his reaction to the switch, noting that he had gone through a similar situation where an opponent backed out of the fight at the last minute.

“The switch in opponents isn’t a surprise. I had a feeling Brandon wouldn’t show. His record was padded. And if you’re into padding your record, a fight against me isn’t even close to ideal. That’s two in a row that’s gone running,” Soileau said.

Although Soileau had strong words about Brandon Clark, he had positive things to say about his new opponent Nick Burge.

“There’s a few real ones out there and Nick Burge is one of them. Top respect to him for accepting this. Win or lose, the kid comes to fight. So when they came to me with him on the table, I agreed to give him a shot. It’ll be a fun one,” Soileau said.

Despite the change in opponent, Soileau said that his strategy and training have remained the same. His words reflect the confidence that comes with hard work and determination.

“The game plan hasn’t changed much. Go in there, crack him until he falls, and look good doing it. Then go home a champion,” Soileau said.

Gulf Coast MMA is run by CEO James “Razor” Sharp. Sharp is a former MMA Fighter and a DeRidder native. After a successful career fighting for top promotions, Sharp now promotes MMA fights all around the country.

For more information on Gulf Coast MMA check out their official Facebook Page.