The Week 7 Power Rankings have been released by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

CLASS 4A

1. Tioga

2. Neville

3. Carencro

4. Lakeshore

5. Edna Karr

6. Bastrop

7. Assumption

8. Breaux Bridge

9. Pearl River

10. Westgate

11. Leesville

16. DeRidder

CLASS 3A

1. St. James

2. Sterlington

3. Loranger

4. Madison Prep

5. Caldwell Parish

6. Donaldsonville

7. Iota

8. Marksville

9. Church Point

10. Booker T. Washington

34. South Beauregard

CLASS 2A

1. Ferriday

2. North Caddo

3. Red River

4. Mangham

5. Kentwood

6. Many

7. Amite

8. South Plaquemines

9. DeQuincy

10. Lake Arthur

30. Rosepine

36. Pickering

CLASS 1A

1. West St. John

2. Oberlin

3. White Castle

4. Oak Grove

5. Centerville

6. East Iberville

7. Grand Lake

8. Haynesville

9. Basile

10. Logansport

19. East Beauregard

22. Merryville