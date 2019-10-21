If you share your Netflix password, listen up.

The streaming service says it will begin cracking down on people abusing its terms of service.

Newsweek estimates Netflix loses an eye-popping $135 million each month due to users sharing their passwords.

Netflix plans are intended to be shared only by people in the same household, but that hasn't stopped people from giving their passwords to friends and family elsewhere.

A basic Netflix account is $8.99 per month, with the priciest plan coming in at $15.99 per month.

It's unclear so far how exactly the company would prevent people from sharing passwords.

A poll Magid conducted for CNBC found that 10% of Netflix users don't pay for their accounts. The poll found that 35% of millennials share their passwords, by far the largest age group that admitted to doing so.