On Tuesday afternoon the Louisiana State Police Troop D issued the following statement regarding an officer-involved shooting in Merryville.

The press release read:

“On October 22, 2019, shortly after 6:00 am, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) to investigate a shooting incident involving their deputies.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred as BPSO deputies responded to a disturbance call at a residence on John Snyder Road. Upon arrival, deputies encountered 31-year-old Joseph Spears at the residence. During the course of the encounter, at least one BPSO deputy discharged his firearm striking Spears.

Spears was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”

As of this writing, this is the only information that has been released. See beauregarddailynews.net for updates