Louisiana Gospel Promotions is bringing a special event to DeRidder this Saturday. Riley Harrison Clark, a rising star in the Christian music scene, will be performing at DeRidder Church of the Nazarene on 812 Shirley St. Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

When speaking on his inspiration to lead people to Jesus through his music Clark said: "I knew at a young age God had called me not only to sing but to lead his people into a place of worship. A place that allows them to receive from him the encouragement, peace, and eternal salvation he is ready to give us all."

Originally from Oklahoma, Clark has performed Southern Gospel music since 2010. He sang tenor for the Tribute Quartet.

The experience of traveling with an internationally renowned gospel quartet opened many doors, and allowed him to perform at many different places such as the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, the Music City Show Cruise, the Singing at Sea Cruise, Silver Dollar City (Branson, MO) and Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, TN).

He has since left the group and forged his own path as a solo artist recording his first album in 2018. Clark is married and currently lives with his wife and young child in Nashville, TN. He has expressed gratitude to God and everyone else who has made his career a success thus far.

"I've already been blessed so much in my ministry and God has opened many doors for me, yet the greatest blessing of all is to see the thousands of people that have experienced GOD through something I was a part of. I am forever grateful for this opportunity and I am excited to see what lies ahead," Clark said.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact DeRidder Church of the Nazarene at (337) 462-5024.