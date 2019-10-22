Clifton Carline, 60, died when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, a spokesman for the Louisiana State Police.

A crash on La. 75 south of Louisiana Saturday night claimed the life of a Plaquemine man Saturday night, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Carline was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado, according to reports. He swerved off the road and crossed back over the roadway.

His vehicle exited to the left and hit a tree.

Carline was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Scrantz.

Impairment was not known immediately after the accident, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

"We remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must e restrained, regardless of seating position," Scrantz said. "While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when restrained."