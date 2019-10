Dutchtown's Dylan Sampson is the parish Athlete of the Week.

Although the Griffins lost a 29-24 heartbreaker to East Ascension, Sampson was brilliant in defeat. He piled up 173 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. He also had two catches for 40 yards.

Sampson has helped lead Dutchtown to a 6-1 start to the season.