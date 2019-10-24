"It's amazing what this kind of event does for them," she said. "Just to let them know that we do care for them."

The Arc of East Ascension held their annual Fall Ball, October 17 at the Grand Chateaux in Priaireville. For the last several years, the dance has been a western theme and this year was no different.

"This is our annual fall dance," Marketing and Public Relations representative for the Arc of East Ascension Sharon Morris said. "We do this every year to just kind of help them celebrate fall."

Morris has personally overseen the fall dance for the last four years.

"It's amazing what this kind of event does for them," she said. "Just to let them know that we do care for them."

There were over 150 attendees present, including clients of Arc of East Ascension, their families and volunteers from the community.

"Everybody is dressed in their western outfits," Morris said. "Everybody's excited and having a great time!"

The event included activities such as dancing, a mechanical bull, and a western-themed photo station. Food was provided by sponsors and included jambalaya, popcorn, cake, and an ice cream truck. The food and activities were provided by sponsors of the Arc of East Ascension.

"We get an outpour of love from the community," Morris said. Some of these sponsors include Methanex, The Grand Chateaux, Lamendola's Supermarket, Delaune's Supermarket, Red River Bank, Sacs, True Blue Water, Coca-Cola, the Jambalaya Association, and APSO.

Upcoming events for the Arc of East Ascension include a Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas party.

If anyone wishes to show their support for the Arc of East Ascension either through sponsorship or volunteering they can reach Sharon Morris at 225-621-2005. The Arc of East Ascension serves citizens with developmental disabilities.