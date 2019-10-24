Email editor Greg Fischer gfischer@gatehousemedia.com to be featured.

Early Voting

November 16, 2019 Election. Close of Books: In Person/By Mail Registration Deadline: October 16, 2019. Geaux Vote Online Registration Deadline: October 26, 2019. Saturday, November 2 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Monday, November 4 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, November 5 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, November 6 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday, November 7 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, November 8 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, November 9 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Early voting is conducted in the Registrar of Voters offices in Gonzales at 828 S Irma Blvd., Rm 205 and in Donaldsonville at 300 Houmas St., Ste B and the Oak Grove Community Center located at 37433 LA 42 in Prairieville. Don't forget! A valid picture ID is required!

Wreaths Across Ascension

The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of veterans this Christmas season. The deadline to order a Wreath for veterans graves will be November 30, 2019. This program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15.00. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves themselves. Donations are also accepted to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans. This year the AVMP Foundation will be honoring our peacetime veterans for their service. Wreaths will be available at the ceremony to be held on December 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales. If you cannot make the ceremony, arrangements can be made for an alternate pick-up. For more information or to order a wreath please go to our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark or email us at ascvetspark@gmail.com.

Trick-or-treating hours

Ascension Parish Council Sets Trick-or-Treating Hours. At its October 17 meeting, the Ascension Parish Council set Trick-or-Treat hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Thursday October 31, in the unincorporated areas of the Parish. Children who plan on Trick-or-Treating should be chaperoned by an adult. Participants are urged to observe safety precautions, such as wearing brightly colored costumes, using flashlights, and avoiding walking on main or heavily-traveled highways.

Boo and the Badge

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office presents their Halloween event, to be held Thursday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hickley M. Waguespack Substation and Park located at 1201 Maginnis Street in Donaldsonville. Fun activities, a haunted house, and lots of candy for kids!

Ascension Community Theatre Presents Dracula

Seward's Sanatorium will open its doors to Ascension Community Theatre's most distinguished guests on the evening of October 17, 2019 through October 27, 2019. Shows are every Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. sharp! Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in their Halloween Costumes. For more information on tickets, call the box office at 225-647-1230 or visit the official Ascension Community Theatre website, actgonzales.org

Calling all witches!

Dust off your broom, straighten your hat and oil the chains on that old bike. Ascension's first Witches Ride will be October 26 at 10 a.m. along Irma Blvd in Gonzales. Our route will take us down Irma, through Park Vista and back again. Lunch will be provided by the Jambalaya Festival Association. This silly, spooky fundraiser for Relay for Life of Ascension 2020, benefiting American Cancer Society, will kick-off our 20th year of raising funds to fight cancer in our community. Please contact Kari Millet at karidesha@gmail.com with any questions. Kari is a 10 year breast cancer survivor, graduate of East Ascension High and lifelong resident of Ascension Parish. She serves on the planning committee for Relay for Life of Ascension. Kari will tell you that she relays not just for herself, but for the many family and friends who she has lost to cancer and for all of her pink sisters who battle breast cancer. Special thanks to Mayor Barney Arceneaux, Chief of Police Sherman Jackson and Fire Chief Tracey Normand for supporting this inaugural event that is popular all over the state and country. Let's have a wicked ride for a great cause!

ACA Halloween Party

Bring on the witches, goblins, and ghosts and get ready for the Ascension Coucil on Aging annual Halloween Party. The party is set for Friday, October 25, 2019 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Gonzales Senior Center. The party is open to parish seniors age 60 and above. Get out your favorite costume or decorated t-shirt and join in the fun for the popular costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for the funniest, prettiest, scariest, and most original costume. Mark your calendar and plan to attend and participate in one of the most popular parties of the year! Food, fun, door prizes and bring your dancing shoes because entertainment will be provided by the ever popular band Route 61. Lunch will be served at the Halloween Party. Call the Council on Aging on or before October 11 to reserve your seat and lunch at 225-473-3789 in Donaldsonville and 225-621-5750 in Gonzales. Come out and join the fun!

Hwy 621 Outdoor Market

Ascension Students Young Entrepreneurs Market - Hwy 621 Outdoor Market (Saturday, November 16 at 7 a.m.-12 p.m.) wants to support young, creative talent in the parish by providing a free platform for entrepreneurial young people under the age of 19 to showcase their business ideas, promote their skills, sell creative products, and showoff their talent. We look forward to working with the Ascension Parish School Board on future events. For questions, comments, or concerns please email us at hwy621outdoormarket@gmail.com or message our facebook page @facebook/hwy621outdoormarket. For students that want to apply for our market on November 16, 2019 please send us an email with "Student Market" in the subject line. Please include a brief description of what the student will be doing or bringing to sell in their booth, along with contact information and if they will need any items, like tables, tents, etc.

Ascension Veterans Parade

The Ascension Veterans Parade will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 starting at 2:00 p.m. from Irma Blvd. The parade route will follow Worthey Road to Burnside Ave turning onto Cornerview back to Irma Blvd. Grand Marshals will be all Ascension World War II veterans. The parade committee is still accepting entries from any group or organization who want to show their appreciation to our local veterans. Any veteran wanting to ride in the parade are welcome. There will be floats available for veterans. There is no cost to participate in the parade. For more information contact Brent Gautreau at 225-485-7875.

Veterans Day Observance

On Monday, November 11, 2019, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Veterans Day observance at Veterans Park, Gonzales, LA at 11:00 a.m. The AVMP Foundation would like to extend an invitation for you and your family to attend this event. This year marks the 100th anniversary of celebrating Armistice Day and ultimately what we know today as Veterans Day. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony. For more information contact Tanya Whitney at ascvetspark@gmail.com or 256-656-2124.