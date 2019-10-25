MERRYVILLE – Merryville's defense had been its strong point this season, but it could not come up with stops when it needed to against Basile.

The Bearcats rushed for 372 yards in its 49-33 win over the Panthers Thursday night at home.

"We bragged on our defense a little bit, and tonight, we decided not to tackle," Merryville head coach Randy Jones said. "Offensively, I thought we played really well. We moved the ball downfield and finished drives. We scored more than we have been scoring. I think we are getting better, offensively, but we have to go back and revamp the defense a little bit."

Merryville sophomore running back Cam'ron Williams had a big night, rushing for 257 yards on 32 rushes to go with three touchdowns.

"He gets excited, but you don't see it," Jones said. "He's a big team player. He's not in it for him. He's rooting for his teammates all the time. He's an amazing young man and has a knack of getting free."

Basile went up 14-0 midway through the first quarter, and the Panthers got on the board with a 11-yard touchdown run by Williams.

Bearcat running back Izzy Drehemsis make it 20-7 with a 27-yard touchdown run. Drehemsis led his team with 133 yards on 10 carries.

Basile had three players – Drehemsis, Isaiah Ceasar and Logan David – go over 100 yards.

"It was one of those deals where we would pin them in the backfield and they would get away from us," Jones said. "Our tackling was not good. We had them a couple of times, but couldn't get them.

"They run the trap, and it's a tough play for us. We've always struggled with it. We're going to dissect this film because we are going to see it ran even better next week against Oberlin."

Trailing 28-14 at half, Merryville scored on its first play from scrimmage in the second half on a 63-yard run by Williams to make it 28-21.

"I think in their hearts, they really want to win," Jones said. "They are really trying. It sometimes just doesn't work. If we can get it to the top of the hill, it would be great."

Basile responded with a 10-play scoring drive to take away the momentum from the Panthers.

The Bearcats scored following a Merryville turnover to go up three scores with 5:15 left in the third quarter.

The Panthers pulled within 15 with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Blaise Duncan, but Merryville could not come up with a stop on defense as the Bearcats rolled to the win.

Basile scored on every drive except two – a drive right before the half with a one second left on the clock and the final drive that ended with a kneel down.

Lane Hamilton ran nine times for 89 yards, and Ross Cournoyer caught two passes for 24 yards.

The Panthers (2-6, 1-4) take on No. 2 Oberlin (8-0, 5-0) next week on the road.