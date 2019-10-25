Their explanation included different methods to create safer homes in the wake of flooding. They described designs such as "smart vents" that would minimize the impact of flooding in residential homes.

The Ascension Parish Council held their regularly scheduled meeting on October 17. Among agenda items was a presentation from the Oak Grove Primary Robotics Team and the approval of Halloween trick-or-treating hours for 2019.

The Oak Grove Primary Robotics Team, also known as the "Exploding Blue Jays" presented their progress to the council. After introducing themselves, the group gave a demonstration on some of their robots and explained some of their ideas to make Ascension Parish a safer place.

Their explanation included different methods to create safer homes in the wake of flooding. They described designs such as "smart vents" that would minimize the impact of flooding in residential homes.

These designs will be presented at their upcoming competition on December 14, for expert review.

The consent agenda for the council meeting included the approval of all-way stop signs at Coushatta Drive and Toledo Drive, as well as at Coushatta Drive and Clark Plantation Drive.

It also included the allocation of $1 million dollars from Transportation Impact Fee District 2 to the Move Ascension Program for the US 61 at Germany Road Intersection Improvement construction project.

The council voted in favor of the parish president entering into a contract for $48,000 dollars with Taylor, Porter, Brooks and Phillips, LLP, Attorneys at Law. This contract will allow them to prepare and submit comments on the Draft Action Plan for a $1.2 billion dollar Flood Mitigation Grant.

Following the consent agenda, the council approved the Halloween trick-or-treating hours for October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The council held a public hearing regarding the acquirement of the Galvez Commons sewer system. There were no public comments made. The ordinance passed.

Following the conclusion of the public hearing, the council entered into an executive session regarding a lawsuit. The lawsuit was brought forth by Veda Simmons on behalf of her minor child.