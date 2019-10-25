The crash took the life of 50-year-old John Cloninger of Pearl, Miss.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on October 21, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 10 westbound at the Whiskey Bay exit in Iberville Parish. The crash took the life of 50-year-old John Cloninger of Pearl, Miss.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Cloninger was driving a 2001 Peterbilt tractor trailer westbound on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, Cloninger ran off roadway to the right and struck a concrete bridge rail. After striking the railing, the Peterbilt fell to the ground underneath the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Cloninger was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from Cloninger for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

