Coming in against an undefeated Oberlin squad, East Beauregard knew it would be difficult to score against its tough defense.

The Trojans were able to put up points but could not get the Oberlin offense off the field, as they fell 40-22 Thursday night at Oberlin High School.

"I thought our kids played their hearts out all night long," East Beauregard head coach Ronnie Simmons said. "There was never any quit and nobody hung their head. They got after it from the first play to the last play. We knew they were good coming in. I feel like if we played our best game, we could play with them. At times, we did. We just made some mistakes at times."

Oberlin rush for 424 yards and passed for 100 in the win.

"They were able to finish drives," Simmons said. "We were never able to get our defense off the field. They are so talented on offense that if you make one mistake on defense, they are getting 10 or 15 yards.

"When we got our hands on them, we tackled well. We had a hard time adjusting to their speed. We don't have anyone on our team that can give them a look in practice. We knew we would need some time to adjust to it, and we never quite did."

East Beauregard's 22 points are the most the Tigers have allowed this season. Before the contest, Oberlin was giving up just nine points a game.

"I thought we were very physical upfront," Simmons said. "We scored 22 but we fumbled one inside the 20 and had the ball inside the 20 before halftime and turned it over on downs. Those two drives hurt us, because we were moving the ball well in good field position.

"If we score there, we could have taken another minute off the clock and had a tie ball game at halftime."

Oberlin led 13-6 at halftime, but a touchdown by running back Jacob Gimnich in third pulled East Beauregard within a score at 19-14.

In the fourth, Oberlin scored two straight touchdowns to go up 33-14. Gimnich scored his second touchdown of the night to make it 33-22, but the Trojans could not get the ball back with enough time to make a comeback.

Gimnich led East Beauregard with 105 yards on 17 carries, and Garrett Cooley added 70 yards on 23 carries.

The Trojans (3-5, 3-2) take on Hamilton Christian (4-3, 2-3) next week Friday night at home.

"We have to take care of ourselves right now," Simmons said. "We can't worry about what other teams are doing. We have to do what we do and getting better at it. Hamilton is different than us. They liked to spread it out and throw it around. They have a lot of speed and is comparable to Oberlin."