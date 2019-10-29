The day is almost upon us as local kids in the community are chomping at the bit to put on their costumes and collect candy.

Here are the local times when Vernon Parish communities will begin trick or treating.

In Rosepine, Trick or Treating will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. In Leesville Trick or Treating will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and in New Llano Trick or Treating will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally Witch Way to Main St. will be taking place in Downtown Leesville beginning at 5 p.m.

With all the excitement safety is key Attorney General Landry has also released the following safety tips for those out and about this Halloween:

• Put phones down and keep heads up while walking

• Make sure that all costumes and wigs are flame resistant

• Be cautious with face paint and makeup; always test it in a small area first to avoid allergic reactions

• Make sure pets are secured; pets might be frightened by unfamiliar people and could bite a child or run out of open doors

• If your child will be trick-or-treating without you, plan a familiar route and set a curfew

• Never go trick-or-treating alone; walk in groups or with a trusted adult

• Always cross the street at corners and obey all traffic signals and crosswalks

• Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls

• If driving, be sure to eliminate any distractions and be aware of trick-or-treaters