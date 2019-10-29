Anacoco senior Payton Miller will remain in purple and gold for the foreseeable future.

Miller signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at LSU Alexandria Wednesday afternoon at Anacoco High School.

"It's really exciting," she said. "Getting to play at the next level is amazing. It's a good achievement, and I could have not done it without the support of my family, coaches, teammates and whole community."

Miller averaged 15.7 points per game last season as the Lady Indians finished with a 40-3 record and a state runner-up finish.

"I'm just so glad and proud of her," Anacoco head coach Tim Parker said. "She gets to do something she's always wanted to do ever since I've known her.

"It's been said many times before me, but if you can play basketball in this strip of Louisiana, you can play at a high level. There have been a lot of kids from this area picked. I know, currently, (LSUA) has two less than 25 miles from here playing for him now."

Miller was a Second-Team All-State selection and a First-Team All-District pick last year as a junior.

"I'm hoping, most of all, that it is her best year and she stays injury free," Parker said. "She's been working really hard, and we're taking a new identity this year. It's going to require her to be in a lot of new positions that maybe she isn't familiar with prior to now."

Miller will play under Bob Austin, who is in his sixth season as head coach for the Lady Generals. LSUA went 22-8 last year, making it to the second round of the NAIA Division I Women's Tournament.

"She's going to play post for us," he said. "We play a four-out, one-in offense, so she's going to be at the top of the key and play down low where he can go to work. Having her in on some workouts and watching her play, she has really good touch with a free throw line jumper. We can really exploit that with our offense with the way she plays."

Austin sees the talent from the small schools in the area and already has two players – Aja Law (Florien) and Kelsey Thaxton (Negreet) – from the area.

"I'm extremely blessed to have some young ladies that believe in us like we believe in them," he said. "This state is saturated with Division I schools, and that's some people's dream. We think we're getting some steals over here from smaller schools that people aren't recruiting and that we can be successful with.

"Obviously, you want talent, but we're really, over the last few years, have been focusing on character. We want good people and good families. It really builds a good team."

Miller is going to enjoy her last season as a Lady Indian, with the ultimate goal of bringing home a state championship banner, but she knows what she needs to work on to excel at the next level.

"I think I need to get better at my post moves, but one thing I really want to work on is my outside shooting," she said. "In college, I'm not that tall, so I want to work on my outside game."