The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission arrested 21year old Davin Chaney of 639 Bearling St., Merryville La., for allegedly shooting and stealing a farm raised deer in Beauregard Parish.

On October 29, 2019, LDAF brand inspectors determined Chaney, shot and removed the deer from the owner’s property on October 21. Investigators say the deer was a two year old, non-typical, 23 point buck, weighing more than 200 pounds. The value of the deer is estimated at approximately $15,000.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “Our alternative livestock industry consists of more than 300 licensed farms creating a multi-million dollar annual economic impact and recreational opportunities in the Sportsman’s Paradise in which we live. Farm raised deer and exotics in Louisiana are considered ‘alternative livestock’ which are regulated by the LDAF.”

Chaney was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on October 30 for theft of livestock, LA.R.S. 14:67.1. If convicted, Chaney faces a fine and/or jail time.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.