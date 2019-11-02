Northwood's quick start put Leesville behind early, and it could not recover.

The Wampus Cats were outscored 28-14 in the second and third period as the Falcons picked up the 42-20 non-district win.

"I felt like our kids competed to the end of the game," Leesville head coach Robert Causey said. "I thought our kids gave us a chance at times, but we didn't finish. We could have stayed down, but we kept moving. But we shot ourselves in the foot by not finishing drives. We made them work for it. We handled the run better than we had in the last couple of weeks."

The loss drops Leesville to 6-3 on the year and with one game left on the regular season slate, Causey says his team needs to work on closing things out.

"We just need to finish," Causey said. "My main thing last night was our body language and how was it? It's not always about the score. It's about how you play. I wanted to see good body language from the kids no matter what happened. We have a lot to play for, and I want us to finish because we have a lot to play for."

Northwood went up 7-0 early in the first quarter and made it 14-0 with a 35-yard touchdown pass late in the second.

With under a minute left in the half, Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount got his team on the board with a 25-yard touchdown to Darius Sawyer.

However, Northwood answered quickly, scoring on a short pass to make it 21-7 at halftime.

"I told them to not have any regrets," Causey said. "I told them not to panic. Those things happen in football. We didn't finish on the kickoff return and gave them life. I thought the two penalties against us were bogus. Thirty yards of penalties on a good kickoff return set them up real quickly, and you can't give a good team like that a chance."

The Falcons extended the lead to 35-7 in the third before D'Ante Gallashaw scored on a 20-yard run to make it 35-14.

Midway through the fourth, Northwood added another touchdown to go up 41-14 to seal the win.

Leesville takes goes on the road to take on Peabody in its regular season finale.