Kinder scored on every drive in the first half to set the tone early, and Pickering could never get caught up.

The Yellowjackets stayed perfect in district play with their 55-14 win over the Red Devils Friday night.

The loss drops Pickering to 3-6 on the season, but head coach Ryan Russo liked the way his guys competed.

"Kinder is a very good team," he said. "Like all season, they fought hard. I liked the way we came out. We started the game with a long, offensive drive that took seven minutes off the clock. We couldn't punch it in, but our offense did a good job.

The Red Devils opened up the game with a 22-play drive but it ended on a turnover on downs. They were able to move the ball on Kinder, racking up 316 total yards.

"We ran the ball well and threw it effectively," Russo said. "(Quarterback) Marlon Freeny is coming along. He's a freshman but is coming along quick. We just seem to shoot ourselves in the foot in key situations. That continued last night with holding calls and things like that."

The Yellowjackets scored four plays later to lead 7-0 at the end of the first. They added three scores in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Kinder turned the ball over on its first two possessions of the half, and Daniel Stier returned one of the fumbles 38 yards for a score.

But the Pickering offense could not capitalize, having to punt on its first two possessions.

"We made some adjustments at half," Russo said. "We got looks in certain situations that we liked, but they made some adjustments. We missed some blocks here-and-there, and that was the difference."

Kinder added two scores in the third and two in the fourth to put it away.

Pickering quarterback Marlon Freeney went 17-for-28 for 215 yards, and the Red Devils had six guys have over 15 yards rushing. Evan Fernandez caught three passes for 114 yards.

The Red Devils close out their season next week at home against Oakdale.

"We want to go out a winner," Russo said. "We want to play well. We feel like we can play well and give Oakdale problems. Ending the season on a win will give us momentum into the offseason. That's what we're trying to do. These seniors deserve to go out a winner."