"During our initial assessment there does not appear to be any offsite impact other than the noise. Please stay tuned here for the next update."

10:39 a.m. UPDATE:

Dow reports at 10:15 a.m. that the production unit is stable. A response team performed a walkthrough. No injuries are associated with the event.

Additionally, the smoke coming from the headers is said to be steam to keep the headers warm during the shutdown. And air monitoring is continuous.

"The rest of the site continues to run safely with normal flaring," states Dow Louisiana via their Facebook page.

ORIGINAL:

At about 8:30 a.m. Dow Louisiana reported that a ruptured vessel caused a loud noise that was heard throughout the Plaquemine community.

Dow shared via Facebook that there are no injuries on site, and they are currently conducting "air monitoring."

The explosion was reported to have shook homes across the river in East Baton Rouge, and the noise was reportedly heard as far away as Denham Springs.

The Post South will update you with any further news.