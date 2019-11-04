The 1st Annual Jeff Thibodeaux Memorial Foundation and the benefit for Robert Granger was also a success.

The 3rd Annual Reunion Cruise was held on Saturday November 2. The event was blessed with beautiful weather, a wonderful turnout, cool cars, great music, and food.

Does not get any better than that!

Frank Allemond worked tirelessly to make it a huge success. The 1st Annual Jeff Thibodeaux Memorial Foundation and the benefit for Robert Granger was also a success.

Join The official Railroad Ave Reunion Cruise Page on Facebook for all updates for next year's event.

