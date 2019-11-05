Parents of infants are being warned not to use inclined sleepers.

The advisory from the Consumer Product Safety Commission comes after a study, published last week, showed that at least 73 infant deaths between 2005 and 2019 were linked to the products.

Orlando TV station WESH reports that, in total, more than 1,100 various incidents have been reported to the commission by parents and caregivers who used inclined sleepers.

Consumer Reports is pushing for the federal government to recall all inclined sleepers, saying the warning isn't sufficient, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“There is no reason to wait for more deaths or injuries to take action,” Consumer Reports CEO Marta Tellado said in a written statement. “Too many dangerous sleep products remain for sale and in use at homes and day care centers and continue to put infants at risk. We strongly urge you to remove all inclined products from store shelves, online marketplaces and people’s homes permanently.”

Earlier this year, Fisher Price recalled its Rock 'n Play sleeper, citing similar concerns. Pediatricians from across the country had pushed for the recall.