Early Voting

November 16, 2019 Election. Close of Books: In Person/By Mail Registration Deadline: October 16, 2019. Geaux Vote Online Registration Deadline: October 26, 2019. Saturday, November 2 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Monday, November 4 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday, November 5 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, November 6 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday, November 7 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, November 8 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, November 9 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Early voting is conducted in the Registrar of Voters offices in Gonzales at 828 S Irma Blvd., Rm 205 and in Donaldsonville at 300 Houmas St., Ste B and the Oak Grove Community Center located at 37433 LA 42 in Prairieville. Don't forget! A valid picture ID is required!

Wreaths Across Ascension

The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of veterans this Christmas season. The deadline to order a Wreath for veterans graves will be November 30, 2019. This program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor our deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15.00. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves themselves. Donations are also accepted to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans. This year the AVMP Foundation will be honoring our peacetime veterans for their service. Wreaths will be available at the ceremony to be held on December 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales. If you cannot make the ceremony, arrangements can be made for an alternate pick-up. For more information or to order a wreath please go to our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark or email us at ascvetspark@gmail.com.

Hwy 621 Outdoor Market

Ascension Students Young Entrepreneurs Market - Hwy 621 Outdoor Market (Saturday, November 16 at 7 a.m.-12 p.m.) wants to support young, creative talent in the parish by providing a free platform for entrepreneurial young people under the age of 19 to showcase their business ideas, promote their skills, sell creative products, and showoff their talent. We look forward to working with the Ascension Parish School Board on future events. For questions, comments, or concerns please email us at hwy621outdoormarket@gmail.com or message our facebook page @facebook/hwy621outdoormarket. For students that want to apply for our market on November 16, 2019 please send us an email with "Student Market" in the subject line. Please include a brief description of what the student will be doing or bringing to sell in their booth, along with contact information and if they will need any items, like tables, tents, etc.

Ascension Veterans Parade

The Ascension Veterans Parade will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 starting at 2:00 p.m. from Irma Blvd. The parade route will follow Worthey Road to Burnside Ave turning onto Cornerview back to Irma Blvd. Grand Marshals will be all Ascension World War II veterans. The parade committee is still accepting entries from any group or organization who want to show their appreciation to our local veterans. Any veteran wanting to ride in the parade are welcome. There will be floats available for veterans. There is no cost to participate in the parade. For more information contact Brent Gautreau at 225-485-7875.

Veterans Day Observance

On Monday, November 11, 2019, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Veterans Day observance at Veterans Park, Gonzales, La. at 11:00 a.m. The AVMP Foundation would like to extend an invitation for you and your family to attend this event. This year marks the 100th anniversary of celebrating Armistice Day and ultimately what we know today as Veterans Day. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony. For more information contact Tanya Whitney at ascvetspark@gmail.com or 256-656-2124.

Road Closure

A road closure will take place on LA 939 (E. Worthy St.) on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 5:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 9:00 p.m., from LA 44 to S. Irma Ave. No thru traffic will be allowed during these times. Detour route: LA 939 to LA 44 then LA 3038 to US 61 and back to LA 939 or LA 939 to US 61 then LA 3038 to LA 44 and back to LA 939. The closure is necessary to install a 60” culvert underneath LA 939. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Ascension Baseball Spring Registration

Registration for Ascension Baseball 2020 Spring Season will begin on November 1, 2019, and end on December 8, 2019. The new website is ascension-baseball.com and will be on-line on November 1. Please check on the volunteer page to become a coach or volunteer. Umpires are paid for each game they work. For additional information contact 504-408-3537.

Food Bank

Harvest Time Food Bank will distribute food on Saturday, November 16, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location Harvest Time Worship Center, 4462 Jenkins Rd., Darrow, LA 70725. For more information call 225-717-3760.

Community Giveback

Life Cathedral Worship Center and City of Gonzales present the Love 2 Love Community Giveback Thanksgiving Feast on November 14 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Gonzales Civic Center 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, LA, 70737. Website: Lifecwc.org. Phone: 225-291-2400. Hosts: Pastor Lloyd Benson Jr., Pastor Tiffany Vallery, Elder Zenobia Batiste, and Elder Hattie Mason.

Cold Weather Shelter

With temperatures across the area dropping, Baton Rouge Salvation Army Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz invites men without shelter to The Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. and will be open until temperatures rise above 40 degrees. Men will need a photo ID to check in.