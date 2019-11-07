Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging consumers to be mindful of several child products that have recently been recalled.

“In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products,” said General Landry. “I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child; and as your Attorney General, I am committed to doing whatever I can to protect all of our State’s children.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

Children’s Pajama Pants by Just Love Fashion

Forky 11” Plush Toy by Disney

Girl’s Pajama Sets by The Company Store

Children’s Security Blankets by Swaddle Bee

Infant Steps Bouncers by Stokke

Wooden Grasping Toys by Lidl

Kickster Bikes by Trek

Children’s Pajamas by H&M

Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories by The Boppy Company

Trampolines by Super Jumper

Sock and Wrist Rattle Sets by London Bridge

Children’s Pajamas by SAMpark

Kids Water Bottles by Contigo

Inclined Sleepers by Dorel Juvenile Group USA

Handmade Knit Dolls by The Beaufort Bonnet Company

Children’s Loungewear by Ragdoll & Rockets

Children’s Chairs and Stools by RH

Connecting Bath Toys by Pearhead Ubbi

Children’s Bunk Beds by Walker Edison Furniture

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Fall 2019 Safety Box at www.AGJeffLandry.com/safetybox.