Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging consumers to be mindful of several child products that have recently been recalled.
“In order to help ensure the well-being of all Louisiana children, I urge parents and guardians to take a brief moment to learn about these recalled products,” said General Landry. “I would do anything to ensure the safety of my child; and as your Attorney General, I am committed to doing whatever I can to protect all of our State’s children.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:
Children’s Pajama Pants by Just Love Fashion
Forky 11” Plush Toy by Disney
Girl’s Pajama Sets by The Company Store
Children’s Security Blankets by Swaddle Bee
Infant Steps Bouncers by Stokke
Wooden Grasping Toys by Lidl
Kickster Bikes by Trek
Children’s Pajamas by H&M
Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories by The Boppy Company
Trampolines by Super Jumper
Sock and Wrist Rattle Sets by London Bridge
Children’s Pajamas by SAMpark
Kids Water Bottles by Contigo
Inclined Sleepers by Dorel Juvenile Group USA
Handmade Knit Dolls by The Beaufort Bonnet Company
Children’s Loungewear by Ragdoll & Rockets
Children’s Chairs and Stools by RH
Connecting Bath Toys by Pearhead Ubbi
Children’s Bunk Beds by Walker Edison Furniture
For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Fall 2019 Safety Box at www.AGJeffLandry.com/safetybox.