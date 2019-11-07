In addition to having working smoke alarms, the SFM also emphasizes the importance of having planned and practiced escape routes for your home that include knowing two ways out of every room.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) is proud to announce its selection as a federal Fire Prevention and Safety Grant award recipient.

FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant award, totaling $55,000, will allow the SFM to boost its smoke alarm inventory for Operation Save-A-Life efforts by 5,000 units just in time for cooler weather to become a regular occurrence across our state.

Operation Save-A-Life partners the SFM with local fire departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.

While this year's current home fire fatality count, 52, is lower than this time in 2018, 60, the SFM encourages ALL families to have working smoke alarms in their homes, especially with lower temperatures on the horizon as cold weather is often associated with an uptick in residential fires.

"We are thrilled that our Operation Save-A-Life program was considered worthy of the support of this grant," said State Fire Marshal Chief H. "Butch" Browning. "Our number one fire safety message is always about the life-and-death difference smoke alarms can make when faced with a fire emergency. This grant will help us continue to back that message up with action in the form of putting long-lasting smoke alarms in the hands of families that need help protecting themselves from fire."

In addition to having working smoke alarms, the SFM also emphasizes the importance of having planned and practiced escape routes for your home that include knowing two ways out of every room.

Lastly, the SFM implores residents to use common sense when heating their homes this Fall and Winter season. A safe-heating tips video can be found on our agency social media sites, which includes advice on best practices when using space heaters like plugging them directly into wall outlets, placing them at least 3-5 feet away from combustible and/or flammable objects and never leaving them unattended while powered on.

To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.

Contributed by La. State Fire Marshal