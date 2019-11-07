A look at Friday night's matchups.

CLASS 4A

DeRidder (6-3) at Cecilia (4-5)

DeRidder is coming off a 30-21 loss to Tioga, as the Indians secured at least a share of the district title. If Bolton is able to defeat Tioga on Friday, DeRidder will tie for the district crown.

The Dragons close their regular season against Cecilia Friday night. The Bulldogs are under .500 but they have played a really tough schedule including games against Breaux Bridge, Comeaux and Jennings.

Jalyn Thurman had another big game against Tioga, racking up 197 yards rushing and 30 receiving yards. The Dragons have leaned on the senior running back throughout the season and they will continue to do that throughout the playoffs.

DeRidder sits at No. 20 – dropping eight spots after the loss – in the Power Rankings, and Cecilia is No. 31 and need a win to secure a playoff spot.

Leesville (6-3, 1-2) at Peabody (6-3, 1-2)

Leesville will try to end its season on a high note against Peabody in a district matchup. The Wampus Cats are coming off a 42-20 loss to Northwood in a non-district game.

Peabody is led by quarterback Tyriq Miles, who is a dual-threat weapon behind center, and the Warhorses have multiple guys that carry the ball on offense.

Peabody gives up 26.8 points per game, while the Leesville offense is averaging 37.3 points per game this year.

Darius Sawyer caught eight passes for 126 yards for the Wampus Cats in the loss, and Jacob Mount threw for 244 yards.

Leesville sits at No. 12 in the Power Rankings, falling just one spot despite the loss. Peabody is No. 19 in the most recent rankings.

CLASS 2A

DeQuincy (5-4, 3-1) at Rosepine (4-5, 2-2)

Rosepine will attempt to knock off DeQuincy to tie for second place in the district.

The Eagles are coming off a 13-0 loss to Oakdale last week, where they had just five possessions all game. The first two drives ended with interceptions, and they had two turnovers on downs in the second half.

DeQuincy is coming off a 41-38 win against Vinton. Rosepine will have to put up points against the Tigers, who are averaging 30.1 points per game. However, the DeQuincy defense gives up 40.6 points per game, but a lot of that has to do with the level of competition in the non-district games.

DeQuincy is led by quarterback Gunnar Gearen – 22 touchdown passes – and Cooper Hext – 10 touchdown receptions.

Rosepine is on the edge of the playoffs at No. 29 in Class 2A.

Oakdale (4-4, 1-3) at Pickering (3-6, 0-4)

Pickering will attempt to go into the offseason on a positive note.

The Red Devils will miss the playoffs but have one game to build on their win total.

Oakdale dominated time of possession last week against Rosepine in its 13-0 win. Running back Keyon Pugh rushed for 245 yards on 31 carries in the win.

Pickering fell to Kinder last week, 55-14, despite playing well at times. Freshman quarterback Marlon Freeney had 215 passing yards, Evan Fernandez caught three passes for 114 yards.

CLASS 1A

Merryville (2-7, 1-5) at Hamilton Christian (4-4, 2-4)

The Panthers are coming off a 55-14 loss to the only undefeated team in Class 1A – Oberlin.

Merryville moved the ball on the ground well, rushing for 279 yards in the loss. Cam'ron Williams had 139 yards and a score, and Lane Hamilton had 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Hamilton Christian lost to East Beauregard 22-6, where the Warriors had just 180 total yards.

The Panthers need a win to move in playoff positioning, as they sit at No. 22 in the most recent Power Rankings.

East Beauregard (4-5, 4-2) at Grand Lake (6-3, 3-3)

East Beauregard snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Hamilton Christian last week. The Trojans will work to improve on their playoff positioning against Grand Lake.

Grand Lake defeated Elton 15-12 last week but have lost three out of the last four after starting the season 5-0.

East Beauregard rushed for 349 yards last week, with two players – Garrett Cooley and Jacob Gimnich – each going over 100 yards.

The Trojans are sitting on the line to host a home playoff game at No. 15 in the Power Rankings.