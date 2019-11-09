ROSEPINE – A lot was on the line for the Eagles heading into their last game of the season, including playoff seeding.

Rosepine wrapped up its regular season with a 38-21 win over DeQuincy at home to move up in the Power Rankings, finish tied for second in the district and send the seniors out with a win.

"It's kind of bittersweet," Rosepine senior defensive lineman Scott Wisby said. "I don't want to not ever play here again. I was thinking during our huddle after the game that this is the last time I'll be sitting here on a knee in front of Coach Ducote. It's kind of sad, but I loved that we beat DeQuincy."

The Eagles have struggled in the last two games, but the offense was hitting on all cylinders for 351 total yards.

"I told my guys that everything was at stake," Rosepine head coach Brad Ducote said. "I told them that even if we lost, we would probably slip into the playoffs and who knows where we would go. I used that as motivation for these seniors and challenged them, and they stepped up.

"Not only is it a rivalry, it's a district rivalry. It was all on the line tonight, and they responded."

The defense came up with stops when it needed to, including picking off two passes and forcing a fumble.

"We had been kind of sucking the last couple of weeks, but this one was for all the marbles," Wisby said.

"I got back there once and was wrapped around his legs, and he threw a pick. Another time, I got back there, and he ran for about 20 yards. It was just back-and-forth."

The Tigers got on the board first to go up 6-0, but the Eagles responded with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Frey to Josh Cummings to take a 7-6 lead.

"We wanted to attack them with the run, and they started loaded the box," Ducote said. "We hit a few passes, and it got us going in the passing game. Our initial goal was to come out and pound the ball. We did, and they adjusted. We had to adjust to them. It was a chess matchup."

Rosepine recovered the ensuing onside kick, and running back Grant Ducote punched in a 5-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-6 late in the first quarter.

Tied up at 14 late in the half and facing a fourth-and-goal from the one, Grant Ducote lined up under center, faked the inside give and ran to the outside, untouched, for the touchdown with 10 seconds left in the half.

The Eagles received the second half kick and opened the third quarter with a six minute, 28 second drive which ended in a 25-yard field goal by Samuel Cruz.

With 2:30 left in the third quarter, DeQuincy quarterback Gunner Gearen hit receiver Cooper Hext for a 10-yard touchdown to pull within 3.

Grant Ducote recorded his third touchdown of the day on a 6-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 31-21 as the Rosepine defense settled in and started making plays.

DeQuincy had three possessions in the fourth quarter, and none led to points, as Rosepine picked off a pass, forced a turnover on downs and recovered a fumble to seal the win.

"I thought our defense played lights out," Ducote said. "DeQuincy, offensively, is as good as anybody we played all year long. To hold them to 21 points is a good feat."

Grant Ducote finished with 164 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries, and Frey went 7-for-12 yards and a touchdown.

Cummings was a effective downfield, catching four passes for 114 yards.

"(Frey) responded," Brad Ducote said. "Lets be honest, the last two ball games, he didn't play very well. He was challenged, like the seniors were, and he stepped up. He had an excellent game. He controlled the football, threw it well and ran the offense. I'm super proud of him."

Rosepine was ranked No. 29 last week, and the Eagles playoff future will be determined Sunday when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association releases its postseason brackets.

"I think we will go somewhere that we can compete and have a chance to win," Brad Ducote said. "We want to win the first round and see where we go from there. When this team is clicking, they are hard to beat. When we're not, we're below average."