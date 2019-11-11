It will remain closed until the gauge falls below 2.5 feet.

Rising flood waters in the Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area (WMA) have triggered an automatic deer hunting season closure. The benchmark closure, enacted by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission, closes deer hunting in the WMA when the flood gauge reaches 3.0 feet.

It will remain closed until the gauge falls below 2.5 feet.

Maurepas Swamp WMA, with 112,615 acres in Ascension, Livingston, St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes, is approximately 25 miles west of New Orleans along the south shore of Lake Maurepas west of Sorrento. For more information, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma/2791.

For more information on hunting regulations for Maurepas Swamp WMA, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/page/41407-regulations/1920huntingregsv4.pdf or contact Jillian Day at jday@wlf.la.gov or 985-543-4777.

Contributed by La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries