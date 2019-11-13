The District Attorney and grand jury investigations are closed.

The District Attorney's Office initiated an investigation, including convening a grand jury, into allegations of rape allegedly "covered up" thirty years ago.

These allegations came to light after the Pelican Post online posted recorded statements allegedly made by Murphy Painter. The District Attorney's office has found no evidence of any unreported rapes, or rape cases which were "covered" up and not prosecuted.

All cases currently and previously handled by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and the Twenty-Third Judicial District Attorney's office are and were thoroughly and correctly handled based on the information and evidence known at the time the complaints were investigated.

The District Attorney and grand jury investigations are closed.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.