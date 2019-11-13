After winning a state championship in his junior season, Pitkin senior Garrett Edwards added another accomplishment to his resume.

Edwards signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Louisiana State University Wednesday at Pitkin High School.

"It was a tough decision and there was a lot of thinking between me and my family," he said. "After today, I'm really excited, and I was surprised by all the support there. It is a big weight off my shoulders. I'm glad it's over, and I'm excited to get down there this fall."

Edwards is also a standout basketball player but elected to continue his career on the diamond.

"Coach (JC) Holt and I sat down and talked, and he told that if I got to this velocity, I'd have a chance to play baseball," he said. "That's what I wanted to do, so I worked hard this summer to get to that. I'm glad I did."

Edwards went 11-1 last year with a 0.46 ERA and 80 strike outs on the mound, while batting .423 with 25 RBIs and 23 runs scored en route to the Class B Most Outstanding Player Award.

Edwards has known Holt for most of his life, with the coach instructing him before he became the head coach at Pitkin.

"When I got here, he was basically fastball-changeup," Holt said. "Now he's fastball-slider-cutter. He's added so much to his repertoire, but the biggest thing he's done since his season ended was that this summer, we went to work really hard on his velocity. We did some things with his wind up where he used his legs and hips more and adjusted his arm position. He's done a lot of work, and by the end of the summer, he was throwing 90-91 miles per hour.

"On July 30, no one in the baseball world really knew who he was. He was known more for basketball, but by August 17, he had five Division I offers. We put him in a vehicle and drove him around. He just played extremely well at all the showcases we took him to. The only thing I really did was put him in front of people. He did the work and pitched really well."

Edwards had offers from Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, Mississippi State and Northwestern State but could not pass up a chance to play for the Tigers under head coach Paul Mainieri.

"When the best program in the country wants you to come play for them, it's hard to turn down," he said. "When I went on my visit down there, it felt like home, and I really liked all the coaches and what pitching coach (Alan) Dunn has to offer. I think I will fit in really well with their program."

Wednesday's signing day was heavily attended by family and friends – for good reason.

"It's awesome," Holt said. "Not many people from small schools get the opportunity to play at LSU. I was fortunate enough to go down there and play, and after me, it was nobody until Will Reese (Anacoco). It doesn't happen that often. I'm extremely proud to see someone go to my alma mater and play. It's a testament to him and what he's done."

The staff at LSU wants Edwards to gain weight and get stronger, and while doing that, Edwards wants to claim another Class B crown.

"I want to win another state championship," Edwards said. "I want to go back-to-back and get the mental part of the game down as best I can. I just want to be the best possible player I can be for my team."