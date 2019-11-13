PICKERING – Pickering senior Ryen Lawrence has a place to go following her senior season after signing her National Letter of Intent.

Lawrence will travel to Cleveland, Mississippi, to play softball at Delta State after signing Wednesday morning in front of her friends and family.

"I'm really excited for it and am ready for the new experiences of getting away, growing up and being independent," she said.

Lawrence batted .454 with five home runs and 37 RBIs last season as a junior.

"It's something that, as a coach, you prepare your girls for," Pickering head coach and Ryen's mother Julie Lawrence said. "As a mother, it's a dream come true to see your daughter achieve goals – she gets to continue her academics and keep playing softball.

"I think the biggest thing that got her seen was her leadership on the field and the way she approaches certain situations. Coaches look for that. They can help with hitting or slumps, but the thing they look for is the ability to be mentally tough and a leader."

Delta State went 22-25 last year under head coach Casey Bourgoyne-Charles, and Lawrence will be catching and playing third base when she gets in the program.

"The moment I got on campus, I knew it was the place for me," Ryen said. "The coach reminds me so much of my mom, who has coached me my whole life. I just knew."

Ryen Lawrence is excited for her senior season but knows what things she needs to improve going forward.

"I need to work on my hitting a little bit more and work on time management," Ryen Lawrence said. "I like to procrastinate a little, but I'm sure that's with anybody."

She was very thankful to get to share Wednesday's moment with the people that have been with her for years.

"It's been an absolute blessing," Ryen Lawrence said. "All my friends and family have been with me through the whole process. They did nothing but support me, and I'm beyond grateful for that."

Pickering went 20-12 last season, and Julie Lawrence believes the Lady Red Devils have a lot to look forward to this year.

"I'm really excited to see what the season holds for us," Julie Lawrence said. "We lost some pretty important players from last year, but I have some girls that are ready to step up and really face the challenge head on."