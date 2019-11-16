Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a DeRidder man for alleged deer hunting violations on Nov. 8 in Beauregard Parish.

Agents cited Kendon Griffiths, 19, for hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting deer from a public road, hunting from a moving vehicle, discharging a firearm from a public road, failing to tag deer, failing to fill out the harvest report and failing to validate.

Agents received a complaint that Griffiths harvested a deer on Nov. 3 in Beauregard Parish. Agents went to Griffiths' residence on Nov. 8 and he admitted to shooting the deer off of Lumas Rd. near Deridder at night from a vehicle on Nov. 8.

Agents seized the deer head and meat.

Hunting deer during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public road carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Failing to tag deer, fill out harvest report and validate each brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Discharging a firearm from a public road carries up to a $50 fine and 30 days in jail.

Griffiths may also face civil restitution totaling $2,033 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email alerts, signup at http://www.wlf.la.gov/signup.