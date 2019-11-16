Ascension and Iberville Parish local results overview.

After a tight race, the incumbent democrat John Bel Edwards has won the 2019 race for Louisiana Governor 51% to 49%.

Republican candidate Eddie Rispone, who was backed by President Trump, said he was blessed by his supporters in his concession speech moments ago.

In Ascension Parish, the only election specific to the parish was for the parish council District 7. Republican candidate Aaron J. Lawler beat democrat "Kim" Christy 63% to 37% to keep his seat on the council.

Rispone carried Ascension Parish with 52% of the vote, a 52.1% turnout.

Next, republican Kyle Ardoin defeated democratic candidate "Gwen" Collins-Greenup for Secretary of State with 59% of the vote. Ardoin came under fire by democrats this week for campaigning at the recent Louisiana Trump rally.

While it was clear to some that he was campaigning for more than just himself at the rally, others in support of Ardoin have dismissed the claim. Attorney General Jeff Landry was actually on stage with him.

Kathy Edmonston, moreover has won the 88th State Representative district just barely, defeating fellow republican candidate Brandon Trosclair 51% to 49%.

Next, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) District 6 seat was won by Republican candidate "Ronnie" Morris with 72% over republican Gregory Spiers.

In Iberville Parish, the District 1 Parish Council seat was won by democratic candidate Shalanda Lewis Allen 53% over Ernest J. "Bayboy" Allen, Sr. That's the White Castle district.

Edwards won 67% of the vote in Iberville with a 60.8% turnout. Furthermore, Collins-Greeunup defeated Ardoin in Iberville Parish with 55%.