There were many elections with local and statewide implications over the weekend. The following results come from the Secretary of State’s website as of press time on Saturday night.
Councilman at Large -- City of Leesville
Phillip Hunt (REP)
50.39%
642
Rodney Wells (DEM)
49.61%
632
State Representative -- 30th Representative District
A. C. "Chuck" Dowden, Jr. (REP)
46.64%
3,920
Charles "Chuck" Owen (REP)
53.36%
4,485
Secretary of State
Kyle Ardoin (REP)
60.16%
818,852
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)
39.84%
542,271
Governor
John Bel Edwards (DEM)
51.08%
763,303
"Eddie" Rispone (REP)
48.92%
731,088