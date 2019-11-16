After a long campaign trail, Beauregard Parish has a new Sheriff as Mark Herford won a very close race.
There were many elections over the weekend with local and statewide implications.
The following results come from the Secretary of State’s Office as of press time on Saturday night:
Sheriff
John L. Gott (NOPTY)
43.14%
4,950
Mark Herford (REP)
56.86%
6,525
Councilman at Large -- City of DeRidder
Lydia Reynolds (REP)
54.10%
1,444
Billy Spikes (DEM)
45.90%
1,225
Police Juror -- District 1
Gerald "Mike" McLeod (DEM)
49.16%
468
Wayne Reeves (REP)
50.84%
484
Police Juror -- District 4B
Ronnie L. Jackson (REP)
53.09%
721
Chester Thompson (DEM)
46.91%
637
Police Juror -- District 3C
Elvin Dewayne Holliday (REP)
42.23%
546
"Chuck" Montgomery (REP)
57.77%
747
Police Juror -- District 2
Jeffery Meadows (REP)
61.62%
708
N.R. "Rusty" Williamson (IND)
38.38%
441
Police Juror -- District 3B
Eddie Ware (IND)
63.88%
702
S.E. "Teddy" Welch (REP)
36.12%
397
Waterworks District No. 6 -- 15 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
YES
65.88%
222
NO
34.12%
115
State Representative -- 30th Representative District
A. C. "Chuck" Dowden, Jr. (REP)
46.64%
3,920
Charles "Chuck" Owen (REP)
53.36%
4,485
Secretary of State
Kyle Ardoin (REP)
60.16%
818,852
"Gwen" Collins-Greenup (DEM)
39.84%
542,271
Governor
John Bel Edwards (DEM)
51.08%
763,303
"Eddie" Rispone (REP)
48.92%
731,088