Merryville stayed closed early but could not finish drives against Grand Lake in the opening round of the LHSAA playoffs.

The Panthers fell 28-14 Friday night on the road to end the season 2-9.

"That was a tough one for our seniors," Merryville head coach Randy Jones said. "They played hard, and we just couldn't get it done. Hats off to Grand Lake. They did a good job."

Merryville took a quick 6-0 lead early in the first quarter on a touchdown by Cam'ron Williams, but the Hornets answered with a 21-0 run with three touchdown runs by Logun Granger.

"The first touchdown was on an option," Jones said. "We made the same mistake all week and did the same thing in the game. We went after the quarterback instead of the pitch, and he got around the edge. After that, they put in their big running back, and that's tough for us because we're not big. He moved the pile and picked up first downs. We got back on track and figured out some things, but it was too little, too late."

Williams broke the streak with a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 21-14 at halftime.

In the second half, Merryville could not find the endzone, due to the tackling ability the defensive backs of Grand Lake.

"They did a good job of tackling us," Jones said. "We broke some runs, but they were able to track us down. Their secondary is a good secondary. They come up and tackle people. A lot of secondary guys aren't tacklers, they are pass coverage guys. Their secondary are tackle guys. Before, we would break through those tackles, but we weren't able to do that against them."

The Hornets added a touchdown in the third quarter to close out the win, as the Panthers' season came to a close.

"Turnovers hurt us in the second half," Jones said. "We would give up a fumble on the move. We threw it late over the middle, which is never a good idea. The two turnovers in third quarter really hurt our momentum."

Merryville will be without eight seniors next season, and Jones sees where his guys can improve in the offseason.

"Basically, I learned that our kids have no quit in them, but we have to get stronger," he said. "I watched film every week, and we got pushed around. I knew we were small coming in, and you can combat that a little bit. That's our plan now. I think the kids understand and bought in to us getting in the weight room super hard this year, so we don't get pushed around. We talked about it after the game, and I think they understand now."