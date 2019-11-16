Rosepine's season came to a close Friday night at the hands of Kinder.

The Eagles could not keep pace with the high-powered Yellowjacket offense, as they fell 42-6.

"We came in knowing we had to execute at a high level from the first whistle to the last," Rosepine head coach Brad Ducote said. "We came out flat, and Kinder had a lot to do with that. They had a good game plan and kicked our butts."

Rosepine had an back-and-forth season but finished with a 5-6 record and 3-2 in district play – good enough for second place.

"As a year, it was a totally positive experience," Ducote said. "There were ups and downs and peaks and valleys, but us as a coaching staff knew we were going to go through that with having so much youth on the field. We had a pretty tough schedule, but I thought the kids handled it well. We were a handful of plays away from winning some more ball games, but it is what it is. We will get better in the offseason and have a better year next year."

The Eagles trailed 7-0 after the first quarter, but Kinder opened it up in the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns to extend the lead to 28-0 heading into the break.

"You name it, it went wrong," Ducote said. "It was just one of those nights. It was Kinder's night."

Ty Fuselier added his third touchdown of the day in the third quarter. Fuselier was a problem for the Eagles, racking up 132 yards and three touchdowns.

"He was a big difference, but overall as a team, they played a lot better than the first time we played," Ducote said. "The Fuselier kid is a violent football player. He's not dirty. He's just violent. He's very strong, physical and fast. A lot of respect for that kid."

Grant Ducote got Rosepine on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds left in the third quarter, but the deficit was too much.

Grant Ducote led the Eagles with 87 rushing yards on 29 carries, and Ethan Frey threw for 81 yards on 6-for-14 passing.

Cole Donahue caught four passes for 66 yards.

The Eagles are young across the board but will be without 10 seniors next year.

"They brought a lot of experience to this squad, which we needed to mix with the young guys," Ducote said. "They did a good job of leading these young guys and left their mark on the program, just like the past two teams did. They will be missed."