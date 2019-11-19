The Hornbeck boys and girls cross country team each finished in first place in Class C at the LHSAA XC Championships Monday morning.

On the boys side, John Jett finished in first place with a time of 17:27.9, and all the other Hornet runners finished inside the top 10 for a combined 19 points.

Jayda James placed second for Hornbeck, and Kayleigh Park, Peighton Rhodes and Hailey O'Banion finished in the top 10 for the Lady Hornets.

Simpson's LaKin Ogilvie finished in seventh in Class C, and Pitkin's Jacey Merchant finished the Class B race in seventh place..

Rosepine's Sophia Jeffers finished in fifth place with a time of 20:20.7 in Class 2A.

In Class B, Anacoco's Brayden Prichard placed ninth as the Indians finished in fifth place, as a team.

LOCAL RESULTS

BOYS

CLASS C

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Hornbeck 19

7. Simpson 169

HORNBECK

1. John Jett – 17:27.9

2. Cooper Smith – 17:33.1

4. Christian Condon – 18:09.4

5. Cayden Fox – 18:45.4

7. Jaren Mitcham – 18:57.1

8. Grady Mitcham – 18:57.2

9. Rodney Nolen – 18:59.3

SIMPSON

26. Ethan Nash – 21:50.6

27. Ean Dube – 21:56.8

42. Ean Allain – 23:34.3

50. Ethan Weatherford – 24:42.2

51. R.J. Dowden – 25:01.0

EVANS

39. Ryne Kennedy – 22:55.3

CLASS B

TEAM STANDINGS

5. Anacoco 172

19. Pitkin 486

ANACOCO

9. Brayden Prichard – 18:01.4

12. Cody Bone – 18:24.5

35. Kyle Bone – 19:42.4

52. James Roberts – 20:54.3

64. Jacob Haymon – 21:04.7

70. Isaiah Flores – 21:11.9

74. Maison Weaver – 21:20.1

PITKIN

63. JP Bennett – 21:03.4

96. Grayson Milton – 23:09.4

112. Koby Thompson – 24:21.5

113. Jayce Thompson – 24:21.6

127. Donald Nolen – 26:18.7

129. Zeke Lentz – 27:19.9

134. Jesse Perkins – 27:45.4

CLASS 1A

MERRYVILLE

95. Javen Mahfouz – 26:18.6

101. Canen Herbert – 28:44.2

CLASS 2A

TEAM STANDINGS

6. Rosepine 226

ROSEPINE

24. Joseph Kennedy – 18:17.2

40. Nicholas Amer – 18:53.9

41. Johnny Lindsey – 18:54.8

44. Stephen Wogomon – 18:58.5

95. Austin Cantrell – 21:28.5

100. Simeon Shiver – 21:42.9

PICKERING

36. Terrence Carter – 18:49.2

78. Luis Gotay – 20:34.6

79. Malik Duhe – 20:37.5

142. Hayden Medrano – 25:45.7

GIRLS

CLASS C

1. Hornbeck 37

HORNBECK

2. Jayda James – 22:22.1

4. Kayleigh Park – 22:42.1

9. Peighton Rhodes – 23:57.6

10. Hailey O'Banion 23:59.3

17. Hannah Jett – 24:51.2

19. Morgan Smith – 25:15.0

36. Mackenzie Smith – 28:06.3

SIMPSON

7. LaKin Ogilvie – 23:11.4

52. Victorya Shaver – 34:17.7

EVANS

40. Riley Haus – 28:44.9

CLASS B

6. Anacoco 194

11. Pitkin 282

PITKIN

7. Jacey Merchant – 21:05.5

49. Emily Milton – 25:14.8

76. Brianna Davis – 27:45.5

80. Haley Gentry – 28:25.1

88. Aleksis Davis – 30:50.0

ANACOCO

25. Layken Moore - 23:21.5

38. Harley Samsil – 24:14.3

44. Skye Buentello – 24:55.0

46. Emily MacDonald – 25:-7.4

48. Isabella Henry – 25:14.5

61. Mallory Cooley – 26:37.2

68. Cheyanne Lopez – 27:07.9

CLASS 1A

7. Merryville 180

MERRYVILLE

29. McKenna Speights – 23:36.9

30. Madisen Mahfouz – 23:41.2

33. Samantha Johnson – 24:00.8

51. Mekyah Hooper – 25:52.3

54. Baily Rainwater – 26:10.7

63. Madison Coody – 27:18.5

66. Presleigh Ardoin – 28:21.3

CLASS 2A

7. Rosepine 184

ROSEPINE

5. Sophia Jeffers – 20:20.7

15. Leah Thompson – 21:12.4

42. Lexa Thompson – 23:00.6

75. Jaclyn Best – 26:31.4

77. Lena Thompson – 26:40.1

87. Leilani Mogensen – 27:25.2

PICKERING

79. Arianna Nemeth – 26:46.7