Another election season is in the books and the city of Leesville has a new Councilman at Large.

Phillip Hunt was elected to the position after a close race. Hunt has since released a statement commenting on his victory, and plans for the future.

Hunt released the following statement on Facebook after the election:

“It’s a win! First, I want to say thank you to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. All good things come from God. Secondly, thank you to my family and especially my wife, Nancy. Also, Thank you to all 642 who voted for me and those who supported me throughout the election. I will represent the citizens of the City of Leesville the best I possibly can. Sincerely, Phillip Hunt”

The close race for the council seat was held between Hunt and his opponent Rodney Wells. 10 votes made the difference as Hunt received 642 votes, and Wells received 632 votes.