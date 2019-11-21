U.S. Representative Mike Johnson has officially announced that the Leesville Municipal Airport will be given $548,000 by the U.S. Department of Transportation. This grant is intended to make runway safety area improvements.

Johnson released the following statement earlier this week:

“Leesville Municipal Airport plays a critical role in producing income and access for the city and its surrounding area. This investment will go a long way in making sure it is able to continue those operations safely and successfully. I am grateful for the Trump administration’s decision to support our local communities and enable them for further economic success.”

Additionally, U.S Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao made the following statement in regards to the FAA investing billions into improving airports nationwide:

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to announce the grant very soon.