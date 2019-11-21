Leesville has a tall task ahead of it if it wants to move on in the playoffs.

The Wampus Cats take on No. 1 Lakeshore Friday night at home in the second round of the postseason.

"I think it's exciting," Leesville head coach Robert Causey said. "It's great for the community to be able to come out and support the kids. When you get to this point, it's an equal chance for everybody. It's exciting to play on your home field."

The Titans sit at 11-0 and have had just one margin of victory under 10 points – a 48-41 Week 1 win over Fontainebleau.

Lakeshore averages 44.9 points per game and gives up just 11.5 points per game, making them dominant on both sides of the football.

The Wampus Cat defense has a had a lot of moving parts this season due to injuries, forcing underclassmen to step into bigger roles.

"We just have to play our game and execute," Causey said. "It's not a complicated sport, and it gets overcomplicated sometimes. It boils down to the offense moving the ball and holding on to it. Defensively, we have to get the ball back to the offense. If we do those things, we will have a chance. It's going to be a physical ball game. It's another team we give up a lot of weight and size to. That's something we are used to at this point. You just have to play your brand of ball and let the chips fall where they may."

The Titans defeated Istrouma 50-0 in the first round to move on in the postseason, and Causey summed them up in one word – efficient.

"They are good at what they do," he said. "Whatever they want, they do. What we've seen on film, they stick to what they do and are efficient at it. If they run the trap, the inside zone, are playing their base, bring pressure, lining up in a power running game, they are efficient at it."

Leesville defeated Pearl River last week 47-21 after dropping four of its last five games of the regular season, and Lakeshore defeated Pearl River 43-8 in Week 9 of the regular season.

Last week's win marked the four consecutive season with a playoff victory for the Wampus Cats – a rare feat at Leesville High School.

"We met that expectation of making it to the playoffs and winning football games," Causey said. "I told them when I got here that I wanted to get to the playoffs and win. In the postseason, everybody starts over, and you hope you get a good matchup and that the bracket favors you. You just play good football."