“Are you on the train?”

Michelle Stark, science teacher at Merryville High School, asks this question of her students daily.

“Climbing on board my chemistry train challenges my students to be critical thinkers and problem solvers,” she explained.

Learning chemistry is hard work, and sometimes students take longer to understand a concept. Stark continually checks in on students by making sure they are “on the train.”

Students who have missed class or who are not caught up often tell her that they have missed the train. Stark always finds a way to get them back on track.

“I firmly believe that the struggle today is worth it because it will make many things easier for them in the future – not only for chemistry, but in life,” she said.

“I often remind my students that rough days today make for smoother times later.”

Stark is a nineteen year veteran teacher with certifications in biology, chemistry, and physics. She is also a National Board Certified Teacher, receiving that honor in 2006 after successful completion of a rigorous, year-long evaluation process.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in 1996 from McNeese State University in Lake Charles. She has taught her entire career at Merryville High School beginning in 2000.

Her students are often surprised by her creative science wear – earrings, shirts, or boots that display the periodic table or promote science in a fun way.

She implemented a Science Night at MHS where high school science students conducted science experiments and provided information in a fun and engaging way for younger students. She currently invites elementary classes on a ‘field trip’ to her science lab for demonstrations and to inspire them to love science and look forward to taking science in high school.

“We want students of all ages to be excited about learning, engaged in critical thinking, and being curious about the world around them,” Stark said. “Integrating activities that include multiple grade levels is one way to get our entire school engaged in science.”

She is a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society which promotes professionalism and personal growth for women educators.

She is currently the Beauregard Parish 2019-2020 High School Teacher of the Year and the Merryville High School Teacher of the Year.

“I believe that all students can achieve excellence,” she said.

In her science classes, students always have a chance to “get on the train.”