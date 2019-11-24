On SUNDAY 11/24/19 at 0216 hrs, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to shots fired near the intersection of highway 190 and Middle Johnson street in Merryville. Detectives responded and discovered that the caller’s residence was struck multiple times with gun shot rounds. The shooter fled the area and anyone with information

is encouraged to call the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office at (337) 463-3281. All crime stopper calls shall remain anonymous.