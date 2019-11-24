With Open Enrollment ongoing, residents of parishes across Louisiana seeking individual/family coverage via the Health Insurance Marketplace still have the chance to obtain in-network care from the distinguished providers and hospitals of CHRISTUS Physician Group and CHRISTUS Health before the period ends December 15.

Potential members in Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Grant, Rapides, Red River, Vernon, parishes are encouraged to visit the Health Insurance Marketplace at healthcare.gov to secure health insurance coverage that begins January 1, 2020, through CHRISTUS Health Plan Louisiana before Open Enrollment ends on December 15.

“We are excited about the expansion of CHRISTUS Health Plan in the communities we serve across Louisiana,” said Chris Karam, Senior Vice President of CHRISTUS Health in Louisiana and Southeast Texas and Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System. “Those seeking insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace now have access to the nationally-recognized, high quality health care we provide. We are privileged to offer faith-based, compassionate care and welcome the opportunity to serve even more of our friends and neighbors in Louisiana.”

“As CHRISTUS Health has continued to grow, so has our sophistication in delivering care. Through a network of CHRISTUS Health owned physician clinics, outpatient treatment centers, long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, and dozens of other ministries and ventures, CHRISTUS Health is inspired by our mission, vision and core values to deliver compassionate, high quality health care, improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Matt Miles, Director of Sales, CHRISTUS Health Plan. “Above all, we are committed to providing those that we interact with a truly unique healing experience, one that embodies our values and respects the dignity and work of each person.”

“Expanding access to high-quality, patient-focused medical care is a foundational element of CHRISTUS Health, and this health plan service area expansion is a significant step forward along that path,” said Nancy Horstmann, CEO, CHRISTUS Health Plans. “The mission of CHRISTUS Health is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and first and foremost, we want members to get the coverage they need. We are excited to be able to grow CHRISTUS Health Plan to reach new members, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure CHRISTUS Health Plan is available to meet their needs.”

“Patients throughout Louisiana have made their voices heard,” said Marisa Johnson, Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. “They want access to the medical care and services on the leading edge of technology and best practices. They want to work together with distinguished health care providers to manage their health. They want to build a medical home with a team of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and medical staff that they trust and value. And they want to do that at CHRISTUS Health.”