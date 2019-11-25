The Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce is going to Ireland.

Indus Travel is offering a cost effective 9-day trip from Houston that includes stops in Dublin, Killarney, Limerick and Galway.

Some of the highlights include visiting Blarney Castle, Ring of Kerry, Burren (Cliffs of Moher) and Connemara.

The trip includes international roundtrip airfare from Houston including taxes, 7 nights hotel accommodations, arrival and departure transfers, 7 full Irish breakfasts and 2 dinners, licensed English-speaking tour guides and escorts, sightseeing in private air-conditioned transportation, entrance fees, ferry ride across the River Shannon, cruise on Lough Corrib.

The cost per person is $3,099 (double-occupancy); Single occupancy is subject to a $475 Single Supplement charge.

The Chamber will also provide bus transportation from Leesville to Houston airport and back.

Hold your booking today with a $500 non-refundable deposit and pay the balance in installments until March 2020. The link for online booking can be found on the homepage of the Chamber’s website www.chambervernonparish.com.