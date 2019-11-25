The public is asked to exercise patience and conduct only vital time sensitive OMV business during the limited regional openings.

Throughout the weekend, representatives from the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services have worked to restore network connections and customer services across the state.

With significant progress in the network restoration, OMV officials anticipate opening eight main regional offices on Monday, November 25, 2019. In addition, all Public Tag Agents will be open and available to assist with vehicle registrations only.

The regional offices to reopen include:

Baton Rouge - 7701 Independence Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

New Orleans - 100 Veterans Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124

Shreveport - 9310 Normandie Drive, Shreveport, LA 71118

Lake Charles - 951 Main Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615

Alexandria - 5602 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303

Monroe - 5171 Northeast Road, Monroe, LA 71203

Lafayette - 3241 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette, LA 70507

Thibodaux - 1424 Tiger Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Locations for Public Tag Agent offices can be found at: www.dps.louisiana.gov/autotitle.nsf.

Non-critical personal OMV needs should be held until the system is fully stabilized and expanded to all field offices. Additionally, the LSP Fingerprinting and Background Check and Concealed Handgun Permit offices will not be open to the public at this time.

Troopers will continue to exercise discretion when encountering recently expired driver's licenses and vehicle registrations during the limited regional openings.

The Office of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Public Safety appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation during this restoration process. Public safety and professional service to the citizens of Louisiana remains a top priority.

Contributed by Louisiana State Police