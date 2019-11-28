Singer native and Nashville recording artist Gyth Rigdon will be in Sulphur on Dec 6-7 for Christmas Under the Pines in Sulphur. Rigdon was named to be the Grand Marshal of the Parade on Dec. 6, and he will be performing live on Dec. 7.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and will kick off the festivities at The Grove at Heritage Square in Sulphur.

Locals will remember Rigdon from his spectacular run on the hit NBC singing competition The Voice. In a roller coaster of a season, Rigdon finished as the runner up. 10 million people watched him when he made his debut on the show, and millions more followed his journey throughout the season.

Christmas Under the Oaks is the annual Christmas celebration put on by the City of Sulphur. There will be snow, a carnival, food, and live music throughout the two-day family-friendly event.

For more information log on to the Christmas Under The Oaks Facebook event page.