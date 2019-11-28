On 11/20/2019 BPSO received a call on Pujo Rd. in reference to a forced entry burglary where multiple items were stolen within the home. Evidence left at the scene led to the identification of Mace Stark and Dusten Vallery.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim. Stark and Vallery were booked in the Beauregard Parish Jail for burglary and theft.

BPSO previously shared a crime stoppers post on its Facebook page requesting help identifying the suspects.

The post was later removed from our page due to the large call volume we were receiving on their identity. With the tips provided, the post was removed to alleviate the influx of calls.