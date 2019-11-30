The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has received calls from residents in reference to a subject calling via telephone claiming to be raising money for the DeRidder High School baseball team. This is a scam, which was brought to the attention of the Sheriff's Office.

Remember to be careful and diligent when speaking with strangers over the telephone, especially when money is requested or demanded.

Please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 if you feel that you’ve been a victim of a scam or have questions/concerns regarding this topic.