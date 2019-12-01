On Friday, November 22, deputies received an anonymous tip stating that Varnado was possibly at an address in Ascension Parish but deputies did not immediately locate Varnado.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies arrested 29-year-old Roderick Varnado, an escaped inmate from Mississippi, on Saturday, November 23.

On Friday, November 22, deputies received an anonymous tip stating that Varnado was possibly at an address in Ascension Parish but deputies did not immediately locate Varnado.

Deputies went back to the Geismar address on Saturday morning and arrested Varnado without incident.

It was learned that Varnado escaped from the Mississippi Department of Corrections in May 2019.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive from another agency. He will he transported back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections at a later date.

Contributed by APSO